Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.33

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.33, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $20,523,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $3,756,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $6,349,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

