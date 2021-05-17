Emirex Token (EMRX) Market Cap Hits $13.81 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $298,846.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00114530 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

