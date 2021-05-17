Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $12.14 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $40,721.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,436,296 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

