Elitium Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $138.74 million and approximately $457,687.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00010502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01244774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

