Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $196.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.