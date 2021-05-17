Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $197.60 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

