Element Wealth LLC Takes $77,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 174,797 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 110,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $40.15. 83,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

