Element Wealth LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO remained flat at $$52.90 during trading hours on Monday. 246,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,709,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

