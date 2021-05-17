Element Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,554 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,652. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,706.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

