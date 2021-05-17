Element Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $122.29. 18,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.