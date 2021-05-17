Electronic Arts (EA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently:

5/17/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Electronic Arts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $177.00 to $181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Electronic Arts is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Get Electronic Arts Inc alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.