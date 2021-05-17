Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

