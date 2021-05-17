Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.620-2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

EPC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

