ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CSFB

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.25.

ECN opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.13. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million. Research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.72%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

