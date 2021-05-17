ECN Capital Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$8.46 on Monday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.72%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

