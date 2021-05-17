EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 11.3% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $109,962.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00087512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.50 or 0.01280447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00062761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00115567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

