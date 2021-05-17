Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,134,757.44 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. 56,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,635. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

