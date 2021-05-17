Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.80

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.58. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 4,431 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

