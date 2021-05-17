Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.20.

Shares of DND opened at C$41.10 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.25 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.86.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

