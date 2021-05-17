Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.