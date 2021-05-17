Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $103.06 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

