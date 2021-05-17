DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of DSDVY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,571. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

