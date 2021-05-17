Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$2.05 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

CVE FLT opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

