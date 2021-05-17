Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

DFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,388,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,353,000.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.