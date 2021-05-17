Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 204,081 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

