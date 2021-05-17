DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.17. 108,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,782,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Specifically, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

