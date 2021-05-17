DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $42.77. 329,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,782,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.12.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

