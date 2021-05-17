DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE:DV opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $38.28.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.