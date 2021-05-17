DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:DV opened at $30.86 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

