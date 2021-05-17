Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi Sells 6,371 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Scott Andrew Berlucchi sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $95,883.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,990. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 278.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 164.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

