Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $100.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

