Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,969.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.