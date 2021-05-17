Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $893,000.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

