Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $30.74

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $37.91. Discovery shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 472,307 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $98,363,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,280.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

