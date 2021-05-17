Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 153,028 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $135,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.35 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.