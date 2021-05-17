Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,057 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.85% of Cardinal Health worth $134,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE CAH opened at $56.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

