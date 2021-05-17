Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $128,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $438.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.24 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.