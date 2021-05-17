Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 31,170 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $136,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

