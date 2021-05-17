Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $141.05 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Old Republic International worth $141,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $26.26 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.