Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $131,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

