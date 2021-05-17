Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,395,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 413,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.47% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $137,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

