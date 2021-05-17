Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

DLR opened at $148.88 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

