Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Holdings Raised by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Diana Shipping comprises about 3.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $342.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

