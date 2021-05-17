DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

