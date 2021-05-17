Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

