Dev Protocol (DEV) Achieves Market Cap of $14.15 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $397,513.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $12.66 or 0.00029068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.85 or 0.01076680 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

