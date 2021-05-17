Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

