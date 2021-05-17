Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.14 ($24.87).

DTE opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

