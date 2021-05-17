Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €152.42 Average PT from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €152.42 ($179.31).

A number of research analysts have commented on DB1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DB1 opened at €140.10 ($164.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €137.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

