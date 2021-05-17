Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

