Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

