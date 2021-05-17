Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $108.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.